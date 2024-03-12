Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $29,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.2 %

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,176,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,097,621. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

