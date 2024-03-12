KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Short Interest Up 1,841.7% in February

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 139,800 shares, an increase of 1,841.7% from the February 14th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of KBCSY traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,018. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.34. KBC Group has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $38.25. The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KBC Group had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

