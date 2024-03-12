Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Shares Sold by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,168 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 62,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 275,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

In related news, President James C. Baker purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $442,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 681,039 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,384.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of KYN opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

