Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Upgraded by Macquarie to Outperform

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Kanzhun Trading Up 17.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kanzhun

Shares of Kanzhun stock traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.51. The stock had a trading volume of 11,815,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,324. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average is $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 120.65 and a beta of 0.56. Kanzhun has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $21.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZ. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Kanzhun during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kanzhun by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kanzhun during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Kanzhun by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Kanzhun by 12,040.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kanzhun Company Profile

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

