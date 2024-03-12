Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the February 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Juggernaut Exploration Trading Down 12.3 %

OTCMKTS JUGRF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,205. Juggernaut Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09.

About Juggernaut Exploration

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, platinum group elements, copper, lead, and zinc and other base metals, as well as sand, gravel, graphite, barite, and other industrial minerals and materials.

