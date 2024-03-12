JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Purchased by Tucker Asset Management LLC

Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 0.2% of Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPQ stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.58. 1,801,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704,394. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.77 and its 200 day moving average is $49.48. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $53.74.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.3804 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

