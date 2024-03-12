JPMorgan Emerging Markets to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.60 (LON:JMG)

JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Stock Performance

JMG opened at GBX 105.09 ($1.35) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -557.78 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 103.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 103. JPMorgan Emerging Markets has a twelve month low of GBX 96 ($1.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 110 ($1.41).

About JPMorgan Emerging Markets

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

