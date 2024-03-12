JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$34.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.09.

MEG traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$28.92. 576,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,713. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.48. The company has a market cap of C$7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.16. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$17.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.22). The company had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.40 billion. MEG Energy had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 2.3207395 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Derek Watson Evans sold 234,562 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.94, for a total value of C$6,788,247.74. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

