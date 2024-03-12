Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,395,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,539,315 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 4.91% of Johnson Controls International worth $1,776,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,325,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,388,000 after buying an additional 156,951 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,063,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,094,000 after purchasing an additional 588,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,489,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,460,000 after acquiring an additional 248,016 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,395 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,065,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,954,000 after purchasing an additional 415,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,586,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,900,837. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.76 and its 200 day moving average is $54.89. The company has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Vertical Research lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Argus cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

