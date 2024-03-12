JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Gap Down to $7.04

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.04, but opened at $6.83. JetBlue Airways shares last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 1,917,921 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JBLU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.54.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.85.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,059,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,681,000 after buying an additional 354,086 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 204,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 47,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

