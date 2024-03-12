JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Receives $5.54 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.54.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBLU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average is $5.23. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,059,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,681,000 after acquiring an additional 354,086 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,092,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,796,000 after acquiring an additional 228,227 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,994,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,831 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,450,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 9,781,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,910 shares during the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

