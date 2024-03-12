Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD) Short Interest Update

Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 7,050.0% from the February 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Jayud Global Logistics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jayud Global Logistics stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD – Free Report) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Jayud Global Logistics worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Jayud Global Logistics Trading Down 5.1 %

JYD traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $0.94. 1,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,639. Jayud Global Logistics has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73.

Jayud Global Logistics Company Profile

Jayud Global Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of cross-border supply chain solution services worldwide. It offers freight forwarding services, including integrated cross-border logistics and fragmented logistics services; supply chain management services, such as international trading and agent services; and other value-added services comprising custom brokerage and intelligent logistic IT systems.

