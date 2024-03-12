Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Down to $39.97

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.97, but opened at $38.83. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $39.66, with a volume of 50,697 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 4.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 979,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 37,202 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 25,404 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 11,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

