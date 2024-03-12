James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Receives $13.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JRVR shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of James River Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of James River Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of James River Group from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of James River Group from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in James River Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in James River Group by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in James River Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in James River Group by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in James River Group by 839.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JRVR opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. James River Group has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.36.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $218.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.80 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that James River Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.85%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

