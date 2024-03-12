Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,020,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 162,503 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.91% of CNO Financial Group worth $24,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 61.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CNO. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $86,167.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,959.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $87,340.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,166,529.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $86,167.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,959.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,200. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CNO opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $28.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.60.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

