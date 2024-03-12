Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Trims Stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,988 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,405 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Dycom Industries worth $21,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 95.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 15.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DY opened at $138.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.60. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.42 and a 12 month high of $143.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.15). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $952.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $101.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

