Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 82,125 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,004 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 82,125 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $21,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,112,192. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,112,192. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $461,691.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,569,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,785 shares of company stock worth $8,552,136 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $258.26 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $188.38 and a one year high of $279.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.10 and its 200 day moving average is $228.20. The stock has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.