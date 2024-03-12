Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 49,417 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,784 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 49,417 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $14,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Pathward Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Pathward Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pathward Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 47.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 65.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 942 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CASH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Pathward Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pathward Financial from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

CASH opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $60.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day moving average of $49.75.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.45 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 22.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.28%.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

