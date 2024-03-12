Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 32,498 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 32,498 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Scorpio Tankers worth $17,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,334,754 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $126,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,900 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,749,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 810.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,085,000 after purchasing an additional 492,296 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,599,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,348,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $68.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.69 and its 200-day moving average is $59.21. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.34 and a 1 year high of $72.89.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.13. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

A number of research firms have commented on STNG. StockNews.com lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

