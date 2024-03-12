Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 14,056 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,307,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,056 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 1.23% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $15,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.95. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92.

CPRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

