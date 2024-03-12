Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 114,648 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,648 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Post worth $21,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Post in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Post by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Post in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Post Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of POST stock opened at $103.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.85 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on POST shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Post in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total value of $31,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,992 shares in the company, valued at $7,807,417.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,434. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total transaction of $31,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,807,417.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

