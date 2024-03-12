Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 103,744 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 954,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,744 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $16,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Organon & Co. by 495.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Organon & Co. by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of OGN stock opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $24.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.88. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 212.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

Insider Activity at Organon & Co.

In other news, insider Kirke Weaver bought 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,939.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at $278,723.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OGN

Organon & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.