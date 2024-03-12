Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 103,744 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 954,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,744 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $16,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Organon & Co. by 495.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Organon & Co. by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.
Organon & Co. Price Performance
Shares of OGN stock opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $24.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.88. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.81.
Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.
Insider Activity at Organon & Co.
In other news, insider Kirke Weaver bought 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,939.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at $278,723.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OGN
Organon & Co. Profile
Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Organon & Co.
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Active Rebound: 2 Discrete Semiconductor Stocks Making Moves
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Nike Stock Is Where You Can Find Growth Opportunity
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Reddit IPO: Analyzing Upvotes, Downvotes, and Financial Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.