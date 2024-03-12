Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 691,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,057,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.16% of TechnipFMC as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 41,955 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 334.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 38,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,472 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 124,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 185.60 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.29.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FTI shares. HSBC lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.74.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

