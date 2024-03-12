Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $23.76 Million Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,663,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337,680 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 2.30% of Chegg worth $23,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 58.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Chegg by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $9.59. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $18.77.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Chegg had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $187.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chegg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered shares of Chegg to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Chegg from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chegg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.22.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

