Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $18.99 Million Holdings in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 72.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,706 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.20% of TPG worth $18,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TPG by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,212,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,896 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,248,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,229,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TPG by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,491,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TPG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,992,000. 12.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TPG

In other TPG news, CAO Martin Davidson sold 39,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $1,637,159.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,465.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TPG news, CAO Martin Davidson sold 39,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $1,637,159.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,465.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon Winkelried sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $41,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,326,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,513,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,434,129 shares of company stock valued at $101,357,132. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPG shares. TheStreet upgraded TPG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TPG from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TPG from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of TPG in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on TPG from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.04.

TPG Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TPG opened at $44.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. TPG Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.74 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. TPG had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $529.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TPG Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,398.90%.

TPG Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Further Reading

