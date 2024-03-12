Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $18.24 Million Position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,979,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,370,007 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $18,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 6,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $33,343.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 858,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,909.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 16,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $89,996.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,156,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,014,780.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 6,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $33,343.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 858,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,909.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,268 shares of company stock worth $535,541 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

NASDAQ PAYO opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $6.48.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

