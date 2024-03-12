Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $12.71 Million Stock Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388,440 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 215,272 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Primoris Services worth $12,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Primoris Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,274,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,715,000 after buying an additional 28,615 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Primoris Services by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,978,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,776,000 after buying an additional 246,968 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Primoris Services by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,096,000 after buying an additional 1,009,809 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Primoris Services by 6.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,658,000 after purchasing an additional 208,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Primoris Services by 23.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,920,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,998,000 after purchasing an additional 561,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRIM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Primoris Services from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Primoris Services from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Insider Transactions at Primoris Services

In other news, CAO Travis L. Stricker sold 7,500 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Primoris Services Co. has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average of $33.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

