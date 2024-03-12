Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,555 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,803 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $13,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $1,201,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $10,167,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 4.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 322,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,703,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $578,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.22, for a total transaction of $439,113.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,722,798.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of STRL opened at $108.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $34.23 and a one year high of $116.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.36 and a 200 day moving average of $77.84.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

