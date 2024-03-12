Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 189,517 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 586,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 189,517 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 1.70% of Ryerson worth $17,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 24.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Ryerson by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ryerson by 15.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Ryerson by 2.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RYI opened at $31.02 on Tuesday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $44.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day moving average is $31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. Ryerson had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is 18.43%.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

