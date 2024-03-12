Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 104,024 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,122,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 104,024 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $25,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PTCT. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 317.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 12.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $34,024.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $34,024.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Schmertzler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $41,715.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,547.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,788 shares of company stock valued at $821,819 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $59.84. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.47.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

