iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 43,361 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 52,506 shares.The stock last traded at $81.82 and had previously closed at $82.13.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $876.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.80.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDU. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $417,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,869,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

