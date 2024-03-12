iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Sets New 12-Month High at $92.62

iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $92.62 and last traded at $92.62, with a volume of 22975 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.22.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.83 and its 200 day moving average is $81.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Financials ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

