iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 47,417 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 89,495 shares.The stock last traded at $79.96 and had previously closed at $79.97.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $975.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,751,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12,554.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 190,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 189,193 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,192,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,235,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,302,000 after buying an additional 72,830 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

