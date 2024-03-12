iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFLO. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 112.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 163.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 72,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 45,032 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 303.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,164,000 after purchasing an additional 435,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $299,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

TFLO opened at $50.56 on Tuesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.59.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

