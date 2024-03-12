iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Harvest Investment Advisors LLC

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 5.0% of Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,132,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,022,594. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $210.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.77.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

