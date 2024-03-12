iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $175.28

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $175.28 and last traded at $175.14, with a volume of 324378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.59.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.36 and its 200 day moving average is $159.59. The company has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 3,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 5,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

