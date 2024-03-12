iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $13,396,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,498,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,165,000 after purchasing an additional 506,040 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,475,000 after purchasing an additional 212,371 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $240,000.

Shares of EFAV traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.75. 286,306 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.44. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

