iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,204,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,714,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.17. 7,478,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,589,534. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.50. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $79.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

