iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Stake Raised by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1,160.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,334 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,221.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

ACWI traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,553,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,774,612. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.53. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $84.94 and a 12-month high of $109.22.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.962 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

