iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.51. 500,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,701,439. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.91. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $96.07.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2921 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

