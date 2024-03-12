iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Scarborough Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after buying an additional 61,884 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 45,589 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.87. The company had a trading volume of 759,783 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day moving average is $50.76. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

