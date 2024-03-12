iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 617,569 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 1,007,237 shares.The stock last traded at $32.40 and had previously closed at $32.24.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.621 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 69.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

