iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Purchased by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 63.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,743,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after buying an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 651,403 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,459. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.67. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $79.87. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.918 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

