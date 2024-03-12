iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) Shares Sold by Dimension Capital Management LLC

Dimension Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,694 shares during the quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HEZU. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 8,400.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HEZU traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.93. 174,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,306. The company has a market cap of $377.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.01 and its 200-day moving average is $32.41.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (HEZU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap securities from the eurozone, while hedging out its exposure to the euro currency relative to the US dollar. HEZU was launched on Jul 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

