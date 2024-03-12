iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,511 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 0.7% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $27,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Invst LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 489,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,412,000 after acquiring an additional 24,518 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,731,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 989.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,671,000 after buying an additional 1,904,397 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $45.54. 1,634,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,172. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.72. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1463 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

