iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,800 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,557,000 after acquiring an additional 58,729 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.17. 234,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,161. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.03 and its 200 day moving average is $52.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $57.19.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

