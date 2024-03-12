iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by PFS Partners LLC

PFS Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 10.3% of PFS Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. PFS Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $11,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,557,000 after acquiring an additional 58,729 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.03. The stock had a trading volume of 989,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,654. The company has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $57.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.37.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

