iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Holdings Lowered by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,656,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,830,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,257 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,435 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,818,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Members Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 3,460,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,908,000 after acquiring an additional 991,790 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,291,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,364,336. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.52. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2493 dividend. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

