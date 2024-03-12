iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,532,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,164,000 after buying an additional 10,066,797 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 601.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,874,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,571,000 after buying an additional 6,751,373 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after buying an additional 2,893,771 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,038,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,519,000 after buying an additional 2,685,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 101.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,591,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,286,000 after buying an additional 2,310,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $81.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,078,646. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.44.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

