Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,571,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,683 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 1.57% of Iron Mountain worth $271,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 84,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 42,407 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 163.9% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,010 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 892,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,056,000 after buying an additional 30,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $132,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,720.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,983 shares of company stock worth $13,030,171 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

NYSE:IRM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,572. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 128.10, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.94. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $48.94 and a 52-week high of $82.19.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 412.70%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Further Reading

